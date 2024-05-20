Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Akre Capital Management LLC

Akre Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,061,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 798,927 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 18.2% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Akre Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Mastercard worth $2,158,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,451,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,578,327. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $459.72. 1,397,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,472. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.76. The firm has a market cap of $427.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

