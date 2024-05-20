McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Raised by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 2.1% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.23% of McKesson worth $140,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1,044.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after purchasing an additional 749,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of McKesson by 92.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,969,000 after buying an additional 272,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $564.07. The stock had a trading volume of 576,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,807. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $373.28 and a 12-month high of $566.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

