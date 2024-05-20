MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,275 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $642,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 99.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,237,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,716,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded up $38.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,787.73. The stock had a trading volume of 313,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,526.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,576.88. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

