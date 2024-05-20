MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $38.56 on Monday, hitting $1,787.73. 313,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,703. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,526.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,576.88. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

