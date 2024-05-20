Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ META traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $470.19. 2,882,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,625,621. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.95 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.38.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total value of $45,253,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,015,222 shares of company stock valued at $499,279,869. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile



Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

