MetFi (METFI) Price Tops $1.47 on Major Exchanges

MetFi (METFI) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last week, MetFi has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002178 BTC on exchanges. MetFi has a total market capitalization of $167.60 million and approximately $360,282.74 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 1.43862277 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $243,672.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

