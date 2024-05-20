Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.43

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.43 and last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 21805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Get Methanex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Methanex

Methanex Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth about $400,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Methanex by 3.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,487,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000,000 after purchasing an additional 43,178 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.