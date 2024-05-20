M&F Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
M&F Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MFBP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.35. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225. M&F Bancorp has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.
M&F Bancorp Company Profile
