Niza Global Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, Niza Global has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Niza Global has a total market cap of $965,099.53 and approximately $100,458.74 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niza Global token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niza Global alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global launched on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,899,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,899,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00396855 USD and is up 22.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $129,277.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niza Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niza Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.