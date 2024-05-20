Norges Bank Buys New Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,442,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,431,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.26. 345,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202,250. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

