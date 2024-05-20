Norges Bank Buys Shares of 17,340,647 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,340,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,978,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.55% of QUALCOMM as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 169,543 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,047,534 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,505,000 after purchasing an additional 216,953 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 554,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $80,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $195.62. 501,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498,942. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $196.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,260 shares of company stock worth $11,478,430. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

