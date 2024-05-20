Norges Bank Invests $2.69 Billion in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,815,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,139,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.15% of PepsiCo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.89. 192,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,455. The firm has a market cap of $248.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

