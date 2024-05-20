Norges Bank Invests $675.18 Million in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,723,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $675,183,000. Norges Bank owned 4.24% of Essex Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.68. 10,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $269.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.28.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

