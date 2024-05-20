Norges Bank Makes New $1.56 Billion Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,405,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,912,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.01% of Amgen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $313.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.31. The company has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

