Norges Bank Makes New $1.65 Billion Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,752,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,862,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $439.74. The stock had a trading volume of 67,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,210. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $423.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

