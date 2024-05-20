Norges Bank Makes New $665.19 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,443,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,188,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.12% of Parker-Hannifin as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.7 %

PH stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $549.17. The stock had a trading volume of 48,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $319.14 and a one year high of $570.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $548.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.