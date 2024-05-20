Norges Bank Makes New $665.19 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,443,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,188,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.12% of Parker-Hannifin as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
PH stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $549.17. The stock had a trading volume of 48,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $319.14 and a one year high of $570.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $548.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.71.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
