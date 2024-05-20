Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,505,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,540,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,519,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,791 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,427 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 61.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,111,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,557,000 after buying an additional 1,179,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $439,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,505,212. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.41. The stock had a trading volume of 170,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,346. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

