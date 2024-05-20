Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,774,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,559,000. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Norges Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $460.12. The stock had a trading volume of 121,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.76.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock worth $658,248,007 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

