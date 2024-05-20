Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 19,851,577 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,851,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,662,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.93% of Enbridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 224,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.677 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.53%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

