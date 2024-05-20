Norges Bank Takes $700.29 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,768,275 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,291,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.11% of FedEx at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE FDX traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $256.48. The company had a trading volume of 92,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.12 and a 200-day moving average of $256.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
