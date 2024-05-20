Norges Bank Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,608,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,073,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.02% of Hilton Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,661. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.67. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.43 and a 1-year high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

