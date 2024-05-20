Norges Bank Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,209,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $316,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 37,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.4% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $683,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $332.63. 67,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

