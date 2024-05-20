Norges Bank Takes Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,342,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $489,922,000. Norges Bank owned about 9.11% of Vornado Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 50.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 72,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of VNO stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 64,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,764. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

