Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 30085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.