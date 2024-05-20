PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345,065 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.65% of PepsiCo worth $1,520,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.31. 3,221,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,540,463. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The firm has a market cap of $247.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

