Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $213.93

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $213.93 and last traded at $212.28, with a volume of 2655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on PIPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.3 %
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies
In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.84, for a total transaction of $657,106.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
About Piper Sandler Companies
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
