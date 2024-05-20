PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,094 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Dominion Energy worth $59,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $53.73. 757,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,074,978. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

