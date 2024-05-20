PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,257 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $56,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY remained flat at $132.46 on Monday. 71,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,403. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.48. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

