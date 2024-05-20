PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,597 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $51,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 260.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 104,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $139.58. The stock had a trading volume of 142,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,701. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $96.37 and a 12-month high of $139.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average of $126.89.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

