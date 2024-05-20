PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,845 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $59,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after buying an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after buying an additional 520,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,831,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,982,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,410,000 after buying an additional 162,916 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,814,000 after buying an additional 156,332 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $8,983,706 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PGR traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.14. 335,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,997. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $217.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.37 and its 200-day moving average is $183.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

