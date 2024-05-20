PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $64.33 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,376 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Extra Space Storage worth $64,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.07. 119,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,243. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.