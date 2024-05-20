PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $97.71 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $97,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SUSA traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $110.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,345. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $110.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

