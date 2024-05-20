PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $83,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 194,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,017. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average is $81.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

