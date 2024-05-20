PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $68,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.50. The company had a trading volume of 708,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,772. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.85. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.