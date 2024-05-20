PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 9,271 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $76,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 23.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 77,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,019 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Insider Activity at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.88. The stock had a trading volume of 162,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $171.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.