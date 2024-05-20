PotCoin (POT) Price Up 106% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $43.27 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 106% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00124578 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00013048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008389 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

