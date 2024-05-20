Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 81.46%. The business had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.08. 2,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,274. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $53.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.05. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

