Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

LOW stock traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $229.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,410,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,945. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.28.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

