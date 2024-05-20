RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 13.45%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. RBC Bearings updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE RBC traded up $6.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $295.51. The company had a trading volume of 66,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,148. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.57. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $298.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total value of $4,008,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBC

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.