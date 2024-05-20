ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $175.43

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $175.43 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00124261 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00013198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008389 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

