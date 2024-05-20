Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $982.86. 58,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,420. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $942.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $909.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total transaction of $967,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,328,483.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total transaction of $967,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,328,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,925 shares of company stock valued at $54,616,836. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

