Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is Akre Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Akre Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,572,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 7.2% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $857,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $546.37. 777,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $537.60 and a 200-day moving average of $537.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.06 and a 52-week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

