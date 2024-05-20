Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122,883 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 163,965 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $73,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Shell by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $71.60. 3,816,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,635,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $228.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

