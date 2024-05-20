Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,352,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,650,389 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.88% of Shopify worth $884,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,787,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,116,000 after purchasing an additional 935,408 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shopify Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.92. 7,755,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,311,081. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of -345.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

