Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $127.34

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.34 and last traded at $127.10, with a volume of 155825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Southern Copper Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 1.33%.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. LBP AM SA grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 5,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

