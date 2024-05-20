SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.35

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 194255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF
SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.