SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.33

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.33 and last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 14835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,229,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after purchasing an additional 650,295 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,910,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,270,000 after buying an additional 1,316,533 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,121,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after buying an additional 47,615 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 383.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after buying an additional 1,161,518 shares during the period.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

