Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.74. Standard BioTools shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 235,842 shares.

Specifically, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,523,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,426,034.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,102,072 shares of company stock worth $2,828,804. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LAB. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Standard BioTools in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 144.74% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the third quarter worth approximately $550,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,375,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

