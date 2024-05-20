Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.5% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,140. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,075,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

