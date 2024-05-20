Status (SNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.36 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, Status has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $141.12 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010709 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001404 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,907.01 or 0.99995714 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011830 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,511,802 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,883,511,801.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03661126 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $3,510,540.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.